Advanced search

Digital Decoded

A chance for young artists to exhibit work at Town Mill Galleries, Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 14:06 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 23 August 2019

Children can create art and have it exhibited at Town Mill Galleries. Picture: Town Mill Galleries

Children can create art and have it exhibited at Town Mill Galleries. Picture: Town Mill Galleries

Town Mill Galleries

Young artists are invited to create a piece of work at Lyme Regis's Town Mill Galleries, and then have the satisfaction of seeing it on display there.

Anyone aged up to 18 can enter the Children's Courtyard Exhibition during the bank holiday weekend.

For £5, the gallery will provide all art materials, enabling young people to paint, draw or design their creations. There will be a still life set up in the gallery for those who want to use it.

They can create two pieces of work, one to exhibit and one to take home.

Two art sessions take place each day on Saturday, August 24, Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26. The sessions need to be booked in advance via the gallery's website.

The art will be displayed until Thursday, September 5.

Any young people who already have a piece of art they would like to exhibit can do so for a charge of £2. The gallery is not able to return any the work exhibited.

Most Read

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

GCSE results day 2019 for Honiton, Axe Valley and Lyme Regis

Three of Axe Valley Academy’s top performers with their GCSE results (l/r) Louise Tyne, of Seaton, Ellie King, of Axminster and Jess Richards, from Chardstock, all aged 16. Picture Chris Carson

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

GCSE results day 2019 for Honiton, Axe Valley and Lyme Regis

Three of Axe Valley Academy’s top performers with their GCSE results (l/r) Louise Tyne, of Seaton, Ellie King, of Axminster and Jess Richards, from Chardstock, all aged 16. Picture Chris Carson

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Golf Club’s Royal Air Force Men’s Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu proves a huge hit

The winning team at the Honiton Golf Club’s Royal Air Force Men’s Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu. Picture:OTTER VALE MOTOR SERVICES

Football funding helps Feniton club carry out important irrigation work on pitches

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Man thrown overboard after dinghy hits rocks near Lyme Regis

Lifeboat crew member Murray Saunders sails the small dinghy (left) back to busy Lyme harbour with the lifeboat in the background. Picture Seb Cope.

Funeral directors bury their rivalry

The new team with Simon Wakely (far left), Simon and Carole Searle (centre) with and Hedley Crick (right). Picture: Vector7.

A chance for young artists to exhibit work at Town Mill Galleries, Lyme Regis

Children can create art and have it exhibited at Town Mill Galleries. Picture: Town Mill Galleries
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists