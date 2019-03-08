A chance for young artists to exhibit work at Town Mill Galleries, Lyme Regis

Children can create art and have it exhibited at Town Mill Galleries. Picture: Town Mill Galleries Town Mill Galleries

Young artists are invited to create a piece of work at Lyme Regis's Town Mill Galleries, and then have the satisfaction of seeing it on display there.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anyone aged up to 18 can enter the Children's Courtyard Exhibition during the bank holiday weekend.

For £5, the gallery will provide all art materials, enabling young people to paint, draw or design their creations. There will be a still life set up in the gallery for those who want to use it.

They can create two pieces of work, one to exhibit and one to take home.

Two art sessions take place each day on Saturday, August 24, Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26. The sessions need to be booked in advance via the gallery's website.

The art will be displayed until Thursday, September 5.

Any young people who already have a piece of art they would like to exhibit can do so for a charge of £2. The gallery is not able to return any the work exhibited.