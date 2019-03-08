Children's health, wellbeing and happiness brought to the fore at Axminster school

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy enjoy the Big Health and Happiness Week programme. Picture: Clare Kew Archant

A wealth of opportunity and experiences have been opened up to pupils at an Axminster school as part of an attempt to support their health, wellbeing and happiness.

The entire school came away from the curriculum timetable at take part in an extensive programme called Big Health and Happiness Week.

Clare Kew, who has led the project since January, said: "When I started planning week, I grossly underestimated the scale of the event! However, I have been blessed in a having a truly fantastic team around me who have helped to make it a huge success.

"We have had so much support from the community with many people offering their services for free.

"There have been numerous activities every day to include singing, art, yoga, mindfulness, sound baths, police visit, forest school, sport, drama, ponies, dance and more.

"As a result of months of fundraising, we managed to raise just under £2,000.

"Many thanks must go to Councillor Ian Hall, Axe Vale Show, The Co-op, Axminster charities and our marvellous PTFA. Without their support this event would not have been possible."