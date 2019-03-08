Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Children's health, wellbeing and happiness brought to the fore at Axminster school

PUBLISHED: 10:34 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 08 July 2019

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy enjoy the Big Health and Happiness Week programme. Picture: Clare Kew

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy enjoy the Big Health and Happiness Week programme. Picture: Clare Kew

Archant

A wealth of opportunity and experiences have been opened up to pupils at an Axminster school as part of an attempt to support their health, wellbeing and happiness.

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy enjoy the Big Health and Happiness Week programme. Picture: Clare KewPupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy enjoy the Big Health and Happiness Week programme. Picture: Clare Kew

The entire school came away from the curriculum timetable at take part in an extensive programme called Big Health and Happiness Week.

Clare Kew, who has led the project since January, said: "When I started planning week, I grossly underestimated the scale of the event! However, I have been blessed in a having a truly fantastic team around me who have helped to make it a huge success.

"We have had so much support from the community with many people offering their services for free.

"There have been numerous activities every day to include singing, art, yoga, mindfulness, sound baths, police visit, forest school, sport, drama, ponies, dance and more.

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy enjoy the Big Health and Happiness Week programme. Picture: Clare KewPupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy enjoy the Big Health and Happiness Week programme. Picture: Clare Kew

"As a result of months of fundraising, we managed to raise just under £2,000.

"Many thanks must go to Councillor Ian Hall, Axe Vale Show, The Co-op, Axminster charities and our marvellous PTFA. Without their support this event would not have been possible."

Most Read

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Pub’s pig race goes the whole hog for charity

Lined up at the starting gate for the pig race. Picture: Simon Page

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Sale of Flybe to Virgin Atlantic-backed group gets the go-ahead

Flybe

Open day at Ottery church to celebrate 650th birthday

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Pub’s pig race goes the whole hog for charity

Lined up at the starting gate for the pig race. Picture: Simon Page

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Sale of Flybe to Virgin Atlantic-backed group gets the go-ahead

Flybe

Open day at Ottery church to celebrate 650th birthday

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Children’s health, wellbeing and happiness brought to the fore at Axminster school

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy enjoy the Big Health and Happiness Week programme. Picture: Clare Kew

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Pub’s pig race goes the whole hog for charity

Lined up at the starting gate for the pig race. Picture: Simon Page

Upottery announce pre-season fixture opposition and dates

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Shute Primary School footballers impress

Shute Primary School football team who defeated Kilmington 4-2 in an entertaining match. Picture SHUTE PRIMARY SCHOOL.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists