Back to the 90s to help children's hospice
- Credit: CHSW
With restrictions easing it’s time to start party planning…
Children’s Hospice South West is asking supporters in East Devon to join them for a weekend of 90s nostalgia this month.
The charity is celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary this year and asking party-people to join in the awesome celebrations on Friday 17 to Sunday 19 September, by throwing a wicked Back to the 90s party.
Party hosts are encouraged to sign up to receive a party box, which includes 90s-themed tattoos, paperchains, bunting, posters, sweets and a selfie kit. CHSW will also provide downloadable extras including a 90s playlist, a gin cocktail making class, a 90s makeup tutorial and magic show.
Along with fellow party-goers, CHSW hopes vital funds will be raised to enable them to continue caring for children with life-limiting conditions and their families. Every dance move made, and every pound raised, will make a huge difference to people supported by the local hospice, Little Bridge House in Fremington, North Devon.
Whether you’re reliving the 90s or a 90s newbie, CHSW can’t wait to party with you!
Register now at www.chsw.org.uk/90sparty and join the Facebook event page for more 90s party inspiration: https://www.facebook.com/events/215581387124225
Most Read
- 1 Benefit cheat 'too disabled to move' filmed shopping in Axminster
- 2 Prison for woman who made £33,000 of false benefit claims
- 3 Deadline looms for applications to my community grants
- 4 First evidence of beavers at work in an East Devon town
- 5 East Devon builder denies ripping off 11 customers
- 6 Property of the Week: Castle Hill, Seaton
- 7 More to town's past than just a popular tourist spot
- 8 Shooting party guest jailed for killing father-to-be in crash
- 9 Judge's jail warning to benefits fiddling mum
- 10 Free fruit and veg boxes offer Devon’s children healthy start
Back to the 90s Party is kindly sponsored by The Exeter.