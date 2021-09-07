News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Back to the 90s to help children's hospice

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 8:15 AM September 7, 2021   
A weekend of 90s nostalgia

Children’s Hospice South West is asking supporters in East Devon to join them for a weekend of 90s nostalgia this month - Credit: CHSW

With restrictions easing it’s time to start party planning… 

Children’s Hospice South West is asking supporters in East Devon to join them for a weekend of 90s nostalgia this month.

The charity is celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary this year and asking party-people to join in the awesome celebrations on Friday 17 to Sunday 19 September, by throwing a wicked Back to the 90s party. 

Party hosts are encouraged to sign up to receive a party box, which includes 90s-themed tattoos, paperchains, bunting, posters, sweets and a selfie kit. CHSW will also provide downloadable extras including a 90s playlist, a gin cocktail making class, a 90s makeup tutorial and magic show. 

Along with fellow party-goers, CHSW hopes vital funds will be raised to enable them to continue caring for children with life-limiting conditions and their families. Every dance move made, and every pound raised, will make a huge difference to people supported by the local hospice, Little Bridge House in Fremington, North Devon. 

Whether you’re reliving the 90s or a 90s newbie, CHSW can’t wait to party with you!  

Register now at www.chsw.org.uk/90sparty and join the Facebook event page for more 90s party inspiration: https://www.facebook.com/events/215581387124225 

Most Read

  1. 1 Benefit cheat 'too disabled to move' filmed shopping in Axminster
  2. 2 Prison for woman who made £33,000 of false benefit claims
  3. 3 Deadline looms for applications to my community grants
  1. 4 First evidence of beavers at work in an East Devon town
  2. 5 East Devon builder denies ripping off 11 customers
  3. 6 Property of the Week: Castle Hill, Seaton
  4. 7 More to town's past than just a popular tourist spot
  5. 8 Shooting party guest jailed for killing father-to-be in crash
  6. 9 Judge's jail warning to benefits fiddling mum
  7. 10 Free fruit and veg boxes offer Devon’s children healthy start

Back to the 90s Party is kindly sponsored by The Exeter. 

Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

Alleged hate crime in Honiton - Police seek witnesses

Joseph Bulmer

person
Seaton Carnival

Organisers find ways to ensure that Seaton's carnival can live on

Tim Dixon

person
Emma and Mark Herrod

Entrepreneur couple launch fresh milk vending machine shop

Kate Williams

Logo Icon
SafeGroup Senior Technician Chris Wakeling

Chris goes to extremes to raise cash for worthy causes

Tim Dixon

person