Published: 8:15 AM September 7, 2021

Children’s Hospice South West is asking supporters in East Devon to join them for a weekend of 90s nostalgia this month - Credit: CHSW

With restrictions easing it’s time to start party planning…

Children’s Hospice South West is asking supporters in East Devon to join them for a weekend of 90s nostalgia this month.

The charity is celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary this year and asking party-people to join in the awesome celebrations on Friday 17 to Sunday 19 September, by throwing a wicked Back to the 90s party.

Party hosts are encouraged to sign up to receive a party box, which includes 90s-themed tattoos, paperchains, bunting, posters, sweets and a selfie kit. CHSW will also provide downloadable extras including a 90s playlist, a gin cocktail making class, a 90s makeup tutorial and magic show.

Along with fellow party-goers, CHSW hopes vital funds will be raised to enable them to continue caring for children with life-limiting conditions and their families. Every dance move made, and every pound raised, will make a huge difference to people supported by the local hospice, Little Bridge House in Fremington, North Devon.

Whether you’re reliving the 90s or a 90s newbie, CHSW can’t wait to party with you!

Register now at www.chsw.org.uk/90sparty and join the Facebook event page for more 90s party inspiration: https://www.facebook.com/events/215581387124225

Back to the 90s Party is kindly sponsored by The Exeter.