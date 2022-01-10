Cooker fire spreads to chimney in village home

Crews were sent to Furley on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Graham Richardson

A cooker fire lead to a chimney blaze at a property in an East Devon village.

Firefighters from Membury and Chard were sent to the home, in Furley, Axminster, at just after 4.35pm on Sunday afternoon (January 9).

"On arrival, crews confirmed the chimney was well alight as a result of a Rayburn in use," a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

"Crews tackled the fire from the roof using safe working at height equipment, a jet and a fog spike as well as removing internal panels to expose the chimney breast to extinguish the fire."

It is understood no one was hurt in the incident.