Using computer chips to create tasty meals

Mega Bites sessions for men over 50 are coming to Axminster

Men of a certain age can enhance their culinary and IT skills with a new course at Axminster.

Mega Bites offers a unique cooking experience for those aged 50 and over, with interactive sessions.

A chef instructor will be available to guide participants through the recipes and provide nutritional information, whilst a digital trainer is on hand to demonstrate how modern gadgets can enhance the cooking experience. They will demonstrate how to use gadgets such as Google Home and iPad Pros to facilitate and enhance the cooking experience.

At the end of each session participants enjoy a lunch together that they have prepared themselves.

Trish Warren, Active in Later Life manager at Age UK Devon said: “We are very excited to offer this new and innovative opportunity to men aged 50 and over to learn new skills in a relaxed and social environment.

“We know that men enjoy socialising and engaging with their peers when there is a skill or activity involved. The Mega Bites project fits the bill perfectly - an interactive cooking and IT session with the added bonus of a tasty and nutritious meal with good company at the end of each session!”

The sessions are being delivered by Age UK Devon, in partnership with the HALFF Food Hub, Cosmic and Axminster Town Football Club, where the sessions will be held.

FC spokesman Alan West said: “The club is very much at the heart of our community and we are delighted that Age UK Devon and Cosmic have chosen our venue for such an innovative project that will make a huge difference to the lives of participants.”

Hannah Smart of HALFF said: “We are looking forward to inspiring participants to cook tasty, healthy food.”

Social Enterprise, Cosmic, will be supporting the event as part of the Positive People Project, funded by the European Social Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

The free, six week course, starts on Wednesday, March 13, from 11am to 1pm. Booking is essential as there are only 16 places on offer. Transport can be arranged for anyone unable to get to Axminster Town Football Club.

Contact Emma Hupertz of Cosmic on 0330 088 3005 or sign up at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mega-bites-tickets-56417052924