Lions' egg helps Honiton charity crack 20:20 target

Linda Richards, representing Honiton Lions Club, presents the Easter egg to Leanne Greengrass. Picture submitted. Archant

Honiton Lions Club has donated one of its giant Easter eggs to support a local charity.

See the Future will raffle it as part of its 20 events challenge to promote 20:20 Vision.

Founder Leanne Greengrass said: 'We are so thankful to the Lions for their continued support, the work they do for our local community is amazing. If I didn't have support like this, my charity wouldn't exist.'

To be in for a chance to win the amazing egg, people can buy a raffle ticket for £1 at Body Therapy, on the High Street, in Honiton.

See The Future encourages people to go to the opticians, where not just for vision but other health issues that can be detected.

Leanne launched See the Future after her mum Jacqueline's optician diagnosed ocular melanoma, and she later lost her brave battle with the cancer.

She added: 'I want to achieve this 20 events goal as 2020 is only going to happen once - I'm grabbing the opportunity with both hands.'