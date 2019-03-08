Choral society hands its assets to Gateway Theatre Company in Seaton as it disbands

Janet Cave, chairman of Trustees of Seaton Choral Society hand over the cheque to Alan Nicholas, Chair of Trustees of the Gateway Theatre Company. Seated at the piano is Leslie Baker, musical director of the choral society, with Elga Mackie and Mary Bowles from the Gateway and trustees, volunteers and members from both organisations. Picture: Seaton Choral Society Archant

With Seaton Choral Society winding up its operations, it has handed over its assets to the Gateway Theatre Company in the town.

Seaton Choral Society has handed all of its surplus assets to the Gateway Theatre Company as its last act before winding up as charity.

The society has a long history in Seaton but decided to call it a day due to a drop in the number of singers to perform the classic, big choral works and the difficulty of finding volunteers to manage the society.

Karen Curnock, secretary of Seaton Choral Society, said: "The group decided to gift its surplus assets to the Gateway Theatre Company, Seaton, in recognition that their aim of bringing arts and culture to Seaton is similar to the society's aim of promoting education and appreciation of music.

"The Gateway is a vital public events venue in Seaton and does much to encourage local participation, as well as, in particular, developing young talent in musical theatre."

The assets included an electric piano which is already being well-used at the Gateway and a cheque.