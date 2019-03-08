Advanced search

Seaton gears up for a 2019 Christmas spectacular

PUBLISHED: 15:43 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 17 November 2019

Seaton Christmas Carnival. Ref mha 49 18TI 6224. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Christmas Carnival. Ref mha 49 18TI 6224. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A festive community celebration will be staged in Seaton as the town gears up to celebrate Christmas.

Seaton Town Council have organised the 'Light the Night' event, being held on Saturday, November 30 from 4pm.

The town will be visited from Santa himself and stalls will be offering a range of festive wares - perfect for Christmas shoppers ahead of the big day.

Many independent shops in Seaton will also throw open their doors, with some hosting fun Christmas activities until 8pm.

At the town's Windsor Gardens, an artisan market and 'Seaton Eats Boutique' street food market will be on offer.

Both markets open from 4pm until 8pm.

Handmade wares will be sold at an indoor craft fayre at The Gateway, which is open from noon to 8pm on the day.

An hour of activities will be held at Seaton Library, in Queen Street, from 4pm to 5pm, followed by a 'Pet Santa' event from 5pm to 6pm. A pet's corner will be running from 5pm to 7pm.

A dazzling show of colour and fun will be staged thanks to the majorettes, who will be performing at Thury Harcourt, Fore Street, from 5pm.

Their performance will be followed by the popular Christmas carnival - the procession will be making its way through the town from 6pm.

Music will be booming out from the main stage in The Square from 4pm, with the Christmas lights officially switched on at 5.45pm.

A wintry shower will blow in to Seaton at 6.45pm thanks a snow machine, and youngsters and parents alike will get the chance to meet the man of the hour - Santa himself!

Most Read

Three vehicles damaged after car torched in Honiton overnight

Missing man from Dorchester may have travelled to Seaton, say police

Police say Gary Cooper could have travelled to Seaton. Picture: Dorset Police

Plans to build six homes in centre of Honiton town centre narrowly supported

Plans have been submitted to build six homes in Honiton town centre.

Beaches rated ‘excellent’ as Devon and Cornwall achieve ‘best ever’ result

East Devon beaches have been given top ratings for their bathing water quality. Picture: Canva

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three vehicles damaged after car torched in Honiton overnight

Missing man from Dorchester may have travelled to Seaton, say police

Police say Gary Cooper could have travelled to Seaton. Picture: Dorset Police

Plans to build six homes in centre of Honiton town centre narrowly supported

Plans have been submitted to build six homes in Honiton town centre.

Beaches rated ‘excellent’ as Devon and Cornwall achieve ‘best ever’ result

East Devon beaches have been given top ratings for their bathing water quality. Picture: Canva

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Chard edged out in close encounter with table-topping St Austell

Rugby ball.

Honiton Petanque edged out in Euro Cup meeting with City of Bath

Petanque

Lyme Regis yellow ball success for threesome

(Left to right) Emily Fisher, who works in fund raising for Weldmar and Sally-Anne Baverstock a senior nurse, with Kathy Briggs and Gareth Williams from Lyme Regis golf club. Picture: LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Colyton & District Skittles League latest - Cloakham A hit top spot

skittles generic picture

Poppy appeal tops £4,000 in Kilmington

Pearl Hurford selling poppies outside Millers Farm Shop in Kilmington. Picture Peter Wood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists