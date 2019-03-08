Seaton gears up for a 2019 Christmas spectacular

Seaton Christmas Carnival. Ref mha 49 18TI 6224. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A festive community celebration will be staged in Seaton as the town gears up to celebrate Christmas.

Seaton Town Council have organised the 'Light the Night' event, being held on Saturday, November 30 from 4pm.

The town will be visited from Santa himself and stalls will be offering a range of festive wares - perfect for Christmas shoppers ahead of the big day.

Many independent shops in Seaton will also throw open their doors, with some hosting fun Christmas activities until 8pm.

At the town's Windsor Gardens, an artisan market and 'Seaton Eats Boutique' street food market will be on offer.

Both markets open from 4pm until 8pm.

Handmade wares will be sold at an indoor craft fayre at The Gateway, which is open from noon to 8pm on the day.

An hour of activities will be held at Seaton Library, in Queen Street, from 4pm to 5pm, followed by a 'Pet Santa' event from 5pm to 6pm. A pet's corner will be running from 5pm to 7pm.

A dazzling show of colour and fun will be staged thanks to the majorettes, who will be performing at Thury Harcourt, Fore Street, from 5pm.

Their performance will be followed by the popular Christmas carnival - the procession will be making its way through the town from 6pm.

Music will be booming out from the main stage in The Square from 4pm, with the Christmas lights officially switched on at 5.45pm.

A wintry shower will blow in to Seaton at 6.45pm thanks a snow machine, and youngsters and parents alike will get the chance to meet the man of the hour - Santa himself!