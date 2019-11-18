Advanced search

Christmas market raises £1,650 for Seaton nurses

PUBLISHED: 16:01 18 November 2019

League volunteers Sally Brent and Lynn Ward selling Raffle tickets. Picture: Lycia Moore

League volunteers Sally Brent and Lynn Ward selling Raffle tickets. Picture: Lycia Moore

Archant

A Christmas market organised by Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends raised £1,650 for a vital end-of-life nursing service.

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends volunteers at the Christmas market. Picture: Lycia MooreSeaton and District Hospital League of Friends volunteers at the Christmas market. Picture: Lycia Moore

The money will help to fund the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

League manager Lycia Moore said: "I would like to thank all our wonderful volunteers for their time and commitment in making this event such a success, not only on the day, but also for all the hours they put in behind the scenes throughout the year.

"Thank you also to our local community who, over the last 12 months have donated such wonderful items to us, enabling us to put on such a splendid sale of Christmas decorations, festive clothing and new gifts.

Teganne Moore , the League’s youngest volunteer, delivering ‘Freddie’ to his new owner - the winner of the ‘Guess the name of the Bear’. Picture: Lycia Moore.Teganne Moore , the League’s youngest volunteer, delivering ‘Freddie’ to his new owner - the winner of the ‘Guess the name of the Bear’. Picture: Lycia Moore.

"And I would like to thank all the people who came along and supported our event.

"The League would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers, donors and volunteers for their fantastic support in 2019 and wish them a very Happy Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Happy ending for Seaton boy’s book reading challenge

Ray Leaner with is Book Track Award. Picture Richard O’Mahoney

Chard edged out in close encounter with table-topping St Austell

Rugby ball.

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Present Makers selling exhibition has best-ever opening day at Honiton gallery

Gemma Girvan and Emma Molony showcase some of the products on sale at Present Makers. Picture: Callum Lawton

Seaton gears up for a 2019 Christmas spectacular

Seaton Christmas Carnival. Ref mha 49 18TI 6224. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Happy ending for Seaton boy’s book reading challenge

Ray Leaner with is Book Track Award. Picture Richard O’Mahoney

Chard edged out in close encounter with table-topping St Austell

Rugby ball.

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Present Makers selling exhibition has best-ever opening day at Honiton gallery

Gemma Girvan and Emma Molony showcase some of the products on sale at Present Makers. Picture: Callum Lawton

Seaton gears up for a 2019 Christmas spectacular

Seaton Christmas Carnival. Ref mha 49 18TI 6224. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Christmas market raises £1,650 for Seaton nurses

League volunteers Sally Brent and Lynn Ward selling Raffle tickets. Picture: Lycia Moore

Feniton bowlers celebrate another wonderful season

Feniton Bowls Club's Mixed Pairs winners Di and Bill Bowden with club captain Graham Phillips. Picture: FENITON BOWLS CLUB

Dunkeswell Rovers win well at Lyme Regis

Football

Offwell top the Honiton Skittle League after defeating Coasters

skittles generic picture

Happy ending for Seaton boy’s book reading challenge

Ray Leaner with is Book Track Award. Picture Richard O’Mahoney
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists