Christmas market raises £1,650 for Seaton nurses
PUBLISHED: 16:01 18 November 2019
A Christmas market organised by Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends raised £1,650 for a vital end-of-life nursing service.
The money will help to fund the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.
League manager Lycia Moore said: "I would like to thank all our wonderful volunteers for their time and commitment in making this event such a success, not only on the day, but also for all the hours they put in behind the scenes throughout the year.
"Thank you also to our local community who, over the last 12 months have donated such wonderful items to us, enabling us to put on such a splendid sale of Christmas decorations, festive clothing and new gifts.
"And I would like to thank all the people who came along and supported our event.
"The League would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers, donors and volunteers for their fantastic support in 2019 and wish them a very Happy Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year."
