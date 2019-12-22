Kilmington congregation celebrates Christmas

Elana Blackmore dressed as an angel. Picture: Mike Tyler Archant

St Giles' Church at Kilmington hosted a Christmas Celebrate Together Service.

Molly McGivern, Christopher and Christine Thorne. Picture: Mike Tyler Molly McGivern, Christopher and Christine Thorne. Picture: Mike Tyler

The festive tree had been beautifully decorated by Jill Perkins and Gill Collier and the congregation joined in a service of songs and prayers, led by Christine and Christopher Thorne.

After a welcome the tall candle was lit by three members of the congregation, including three-year-old Molly Givern.

There was a song and a gift for those celebrating birthdays this month.

The theme was 'Christmas is coming' and the story of how the shepherds were the first to hear the good news of Christ's birth was acted out by members of the congregation, ending up gathered around the candlelit crib.

Amongst those taking part were Elana Blackmore and Lucy Lane.

Stars were hung on the memory tree while Margaret Hurford played The Calypso Carol.

A tea followed with food prepared by Barbara Woodsford, Pearl Hurford, Sheila Hill and Val Harding.