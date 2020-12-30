Advanced search

A festive feast at Axminster

PUBLISHED: 07:22 30 December 2019

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Archant

More than 80 guests and volunteers enjoyed Axminster's fifth annual Christmas Day lunch at the Guildhall.

The Herring family. Picture: Mary MoyThe Herring family. Picture: Mary Moy

The festive feast was organised by Axminster Christmas Together (ACT) and sponsored by local organizations and charities.

Guests tucked into a delicious lunch in the company of friends, old and new.

Te Rector, Rev Clive Sedgwick, mingled with guests together with Axminster's mayor, Cllr Anni Young who thanked all the volunteers for their magnificent contribution - particularly the cooks - and local organisations for their generous donations for the event.

Each year a local businessman donates individual Christmas gifts for guests and many other individuals provide prizes, including hampers for the free draw.

The Lockwood family. Picture: Mary MoyThe Lockwood family. Picture: Mary Moy

Organisers also thanked food providers Complete Meats, the Co-op, Tesco's, the Conservative Club, Fernhill Hotel, Charmouth, Le Piscani, Millers' Farm Shop, Paul Wallis, Liz Tunks and Jill Vanderwolfe along with many others 'too numerous to mention'.

Lesley Frankau and the main chef Cathy. Picture: Mary MoyLesley Frankau and the main chef Cathy. Picture: Mary Moy

