Christmas tree farm opens for the festive season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 November 2019

Helen Bowker with one of the reindeer at Cotley Farm. Picture: Nick Hook Photography

Helen Bowker with one of the reindeer at Cotley Farm. Picture: Nick Hook Photography

MrNickHook-Photography

Real reindeer, local produce and traditional decorations are the attractions at a Christmas tree farm near Whimple, opening for the festive season on Friday, November 29.

Cotley Farm is holding a special event that evening, with food and drink tastings, a choir and a chance to see the reindeer and other animals.

This year, visitors are being urged to support the farm's Keep It Real campaign, and buy one of its real Christmas trees instead of a plastic one, which will eventually end up in landfill without ever decomposing.

Cotley Farm trees have a very low carbon footprint as they are grown on the site rather than being transported there.

A new tree is planted for each one harvested.

Potted trees with roots are among those available, so that they can be planted outside and used again year after year.

Helen Bowker, owner of Cotley Farm, said: "Promoting sustainability and ensuring our Christmas trees make as little negative impact to the planet as possible is something we really want to shout about."

