Popular Christmas tree festival illuminates St John’s Church in Hawkchurch

The Christmas Tree Festival, in Hawkchurch, runs until Tuesday, December 24.

Promising to be bigger and brighter this year, the popular Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church in Hawkchurch, near Axminster, has now started and will be open from noon to 6pm every day until Christmas Eve.

Attracting visitors from as far afield as Taunton and Dorchester, the festival has been running for 15 years.

The characterful, old church at the heart of the festival will be illuminated with at least 3000 Christmas lights, sparkling brightly on over 34 Christmas trees.

Each tree has been decorated by various members of the community, clubs and other organisations.

Each entrant has dressed their tree with their own unique twist - some have opted for traditional embellishments, some modern and some have special themes.

Visitors to the festival are invited to vote for their favourites in the separate adult and child categories. Prizes will be awarded for the best entries.

All proceeds from the festival will go to the church maintenance fund.