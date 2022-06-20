In pictures: The Rainbow Run at Escot Park

Escot Park near Ottery St Mary was given a colourful makeover on Sunday as families from across the region took part in Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) Rainbow Run.

Hundreds of people ran the colourful 5k, raising thousands of pounds to help provide vital care for local children and young people with life-limiting conditions. Participants old and young ran through different coloured paint stations and crossed the finished line covered in all the colours of the rainbow.

Kate Romo, events fundraiser at CHSW said: “Rainbow Run is one of our most popular fundraising events and after two years out because of the pandemic, it was incredibly special to see people back together again, having fun and raising money for our Little Bridge House hospice in Devon.

“Creating special memories for the families who use the hospices is an important part of what we do, so to be able to put on such a brilliant fundraiser for our supporters was just as special.”

This year’s event was supported by Cavanna Homes and Woollens, whose staff helped man the paint stations and shower participants with coloured paint. Volunteers from Thirsty Work kept runners refreshed with free water refills on route and in the event village.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the event or supported it in some way,” said Kate.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of such a generous local community. Your registration fee and sponsorship will make such a big difference to the families that rely on us.

"if you are still collecting sponsorship, you can use our online form to pay it in as soon as possible to ensure that we can continue to provide first-class care for our families and children.”

To pay in sponsorship online, visit www.chsw.org.uk/donate.

