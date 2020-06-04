Get ‘rainbowed up’ for Children’s Hospice South West virtual fun run

People across East Devon are being urged to help Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) by taking part in the first ever virtual rainbow run.

The charity had to cancel its three colourful fun runs – including one in Exeter - this month due to the Covid-19 crisis, losing an estimated £150,000 in fundraising.

Instead, CHSW is asking people to ‘get rainbowed up and run’ their own 5k Rainbow Run on the weekend of June 20-21.

Events fundraiser Kiley Pearce said: “Whether you rock a tie-dye tee, get crazy with hair colours or go fully fledged rainbow warrior with flashy face paint, you can complete 5k any way you like and help spread more rainbows by wearing the brightest colours possible.

“Whichever way you decide to do it, we want you to get colourful and creative at home, have fun and raise some money for local families who need our love and support now more than ever.

“With many of our events being cancelled this year, we really hope people will join us virtually and help raise funds to ensure local children and families can continue to receive the vital care they need, now and into the future.”

Entry is free but the suggested minimum sponsorship target is £15 and £9 for children.

Exmouth mum Jemma Newton, who has been visiting the charity’s Little Bridge House with daughter Amelia for just over a year, said the hospice gives them time to enjoy and make the most of precious moments together.

She said: “The hospice gives us time with Amelia away from all the usual things happening at home such as appointments.

“It’s lovely to be able to spend quality time together doing fun activities such as music therapy, painting and making cakes with the help and support of the hospice team.”

Over the rainbow run weekend, there will be virtual warm-ups, competitions and even an after-party.

CHSW needs £11m a year to run its three children’s hospices and around 85 per cent is raised through voluntary donations.

To register for Virtual Rainbow Run 2020 visit www.chsw.org.uk/rainbow.