Thousands add colour to lockdown with virtual rainbow run for Children’s Hospice South West
PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 July 2020
Thousands of people brought a splash of colour to lockdown by taking part in a virtual Rainbow Run, raising more than £70,000 for charity.
Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) was ‘humbled’ by the response after around 2,000 people took part in a virtual rainbow run.
People across the South West dressed up in multi-coloured attire for walking, running, swimming rowing or scooting their own 5k.
A number of fundraising events for the charity, including an actual rainbow run in Exeter, had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.
Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW, said: “We were so overwhelmed by the number of people who took part in the Virtual Rainbow Run of their own accord, and of course the incredible amount they have raised.
“The engagement from people on social media over the weekend was just fantastic and it was humbling to see so many people getting involved.”
