Feniton Primary School is rated ‘excellent’

Feniton Primary School presented with a certificate of Excellence by the Archdeacon of Exeter, The Venerable Christopher Futcher. Picture: Feniton Primay School

Church inspectors say ‘staff are ambitious and pupils flourish’

Feniton Church of England Primary School has been awarded a certificate of excellence.

It was presented to staff and pupils by the Archdeacon of Exeter, The Venerable Christopher Futcher, at a ceremony last week.

The award follows a church school inspection in January which commended the school’s Christian distinctiveness and effectiveness.

In his report a SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) inspector said: “Staff are ambitious for pupils to flourish. There is a rich tangible culture of achieving together inspired by the Christian vision.

“This has inspired relationships with communities in Melanesia which have transformed pupils’ understanding of different cultures and deprivation leading to pupils becoming outstanding advocates for change.

“Innovative approaches to explore ‘differences’ have transformed pupils’ attitudes to one another so they show a high degree of respect and understand that each person is special.”

Colin Butler, executive headteacher, said: “The Church of England has significantly raised the bar with the latest inspection framework. We have been told that the majority of schools are expected to be on a journey towards excellence and to have reached it already is an outstanding achievement.”

Amanda Parsons, head of school, said: “I am extremely proud of the hard work of governors, staff, children and parents to fulfil our vision to believe and achieve together to be the best we can be.

“Our Christian vision is inspired by the wisdom of the Bible and Jesus’ words: ‘I have come that they may have life and have it to the full’.

“With this in mind we work together to ‘believe and achieve together to be the best we can be’ and this is our vision statement which governors, children, parents and staff work towards everyday.”

Ed Pawson, Diocesan education adviser, lead on religious education and SIAMS, added: “Feniton can be proud to have been named as an ‘Excellent’ Church of England primary school. The report identifies the outstanding way in which pupils learn about, and speak out on behalf of others, showing strong empathy with those that are disadvantaged in the world today.”

The full report is available on the school’s website. Visit: http://www.feniton.devon.sch.uk/