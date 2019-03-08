Advanced search

Zumbakids present a fiery end-of-term show

PUBLISHED: 07:01 14 August 2019

JM Dancefit Zumbakids in action. Picture: Johanna Morgan

JM Dancefit Zumbakids in action. Picture: Johanna Morgan

ZumbaKids in Seaton and Beer brought their summer term to a close with some fiery moves.

Members of the JM Dancefit Little and Junior Starz classes at primary schools in the two resorts performed to Katy Perry's Firework in a show enjoyed by family members.

All the children were awarded performance certificates for their hard work and enthusiasm throughout the term.

Run local Zumba instructor Johanna Morgan, the classes, which allow children to have fun while improving both their confidence and fitness levels, will continue at both primary schools for the foreseeable future.

New children are welcome to join the term-time sessions which will recommence after the Summer break. They will resume at Beer Primary School on Friday, September 6, and at Seaton Primary School on Monday, September 9. The classes are open to all children.

For further information about JM Dancefit and to book a place, parents should click here or contact Johanna on 07739518587.

