Axminster woman inspired to make climate change film

A new short film inspired by an Axminster woman features children calling for immediate action on the climate emergency.

Entitled ‘No One Too Small’, the film, which has been launched on-line, shows nearly 100 youngsters from across the South West.

They take turns reading the powerful words of the Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg.

The children were filmed individually at home before the coronavirus lockdown.

The speech they read was originally made at a conference in Davos in 2019 by Ms Thunberg.

The idea for, and production of, the film came from Beth Steele, from Axminster.

The plan became a reality thanks to support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Beth said: “I wanted to organise a project for local parents, so together we could create something to share with our friends and families who may otherwise have never listened to Greta’s speech. “I’m hoping that by sharing the film with our local politicians and leaders we can demonstrate that the public expect them to take urgent action.

“We all have to act now for the sake of our children and generations to come.

“Its words, combined with the youthfulness of the speakers, make for a compelling watching.”

Conceived last summer, No One Is Too Small was due to be premiered at the Devon Wildlife Trust flagship visitor centre, Seaton Jurassic, last month.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown meant that this plan had to be postponed.

Seaton Jurassic is run by Devon Wildlife Trust and its spokesperson, Richard Drysdale, said: “The protection and enhancement of our natural environment is key to Devon Wildlife Trust and this project and film was one that we were delighted to support and be involved in.

“Whilst it is a great shame that we weren’t able to showcase the film at Seaton Jurassic due to the current circumstances, we hope to do so later in the year and will continue to demand action in this declared climate emergency and encourage everyone to consider ways that they can change their lifestyle to support our natural world.”

People can watch the film for free at: https://youtu.be/jmotQ2PMwuE