Advanced search

Honiton's steps in fight against climate change to be laid out at public meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:04 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 07 November 2019

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2183. Picture: Terry Ife

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2183. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A public meeting to determine how Honiton will continue to tackle the world's climate emergency will be held this month.

Honiton Town Council will be hosting the meeting on November 19 at The Beehive, from 7pm, where other environmental issues - such as reducing single use plastics and biodiversity - will be discussed.

The meeting has been arranged following an agreement by the council to aim towards making Honiton carbon neutral by 2030.

Councillor Caroline Kolek, who will be leading the meeting with Cllrs James Wyatt and Michelle Pollington, said: "Our main aim for this meeting is to set up a climate action working group for Honiton."

The meeting will provide information on the current initiatives in Devon to combat the climate emergency and ask the public their views on what environmental issues concern them most and what solutions should be implemented.

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Farway man admits using threatening behaviour – but denies assault

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Axe Cliff ladies Halloween success for Helen Kenworthy and Paula Heasman

No caption needed.

Honiton Running Club’s Olivia Killen completes the Dark Valley Half Marathon

Running

Honiton’s steps in fight against climate change to be laid out at public meeting

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2183. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists