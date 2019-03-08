Honiton's steps in fight against climate change to be laid out at public meeting

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2183. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A public meeting to determine how Honiton will continue to tackle the world's climate emergency will be held this month.

Honiton Town Council will be hosting the meeting on November 19 at The Beehive, from 7pm, where other environmental issues - such as reducing single use plastics and biodiversity - will be discussed.

The meeting has been arranged following an agreement by the council to aim towards making Honiton carbon neutral by 2030.

Councillor Caroline Kolek, who will be leading the meeting with Cllrs James Wyatt and Michelle Pollington, said: "Our main aim for this meeting is to set up a climate action working group for Honiton."

The meeting will provide information on the current initiatives in Devon to combat the climate emergency and ask the public their views on what environmental issues concern them most and what solutions should be implemented.