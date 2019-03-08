Climate change strikes: This is what is happening in Axminster

Honiton students protest against climate change. Picture HCC Archant

Residents in Axminster will be joining hands around the Minster in action as part of climate change strikes happening globally.

Tomorrow's strike action has been tipped to be one of the biggest climate actions since records began, with millions of people expected to rally across the world.

Several strikes have been planned across East Devon, including in Axminster from 11am to noon.

A spokeswoman for Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion said: "There are a lot of members of our group are attending the climate strike action at Axminster.

"The plan is to hold hands round the Minster as a symbol of solidarity with our children and grandchildren."

The action has been organised by Axminster Churches together.

Holding hands around the church is an ancient custom known as 'clipping the church', and is traditionally held in England on Easter Monday or Shrove Tuesday.

Some striking in Axminster tomorrow will also attend a climate change march being held in Exeter