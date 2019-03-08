Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Climate change strikes: This is what is happening in Axminster

PUBLISHED: 14:45 19 September 2019

Honiton students protest against climate change. Picture HCC

Honiton students protest against climate change. Picture HCC

Archant

Residents in Axminster will be joining hands around the Minster in action as part of climate change strikes happening globally.

Tomorrow's strike action has been tipped to be one of the biggest climate actions since records began, with millions of people expected to rally across the world.

Several strikes have been planned across East Devon, including in Axminster from 11am to noon.

A spokeswoman for Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion said: "There are a lot of members of our group are attending the climate strike action at Axminster.

"The plan is to hold hands round the Minster as a symbol of solidarity with our children and grandchildren."

The action has been organised by Axminster Churches together.

Holding hands around the church is an ancient custom known as 'clipping the church', and is traditionally held in England on Easter Monday or Shrove Tuesday.

Some striking in Axminster tomorrow will also attend a climate change march being held in Exeter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Brexit blamed as Axminster Carpets looks to cut jobs

Axminster Carpets factory

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Brexit blamed as Axminster Carpets looks to cut jobs

Axminster Carpets factory

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

GP provider abandons Cranbrook Medical Centre

The entrance to the Cranbrook medical practice is at the back of the Younghayes Centre. Ref mhc 8948-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Record numbers at Chardstock Street Fayre

Scene from Chardstock Street Fayre. Pictures Graham Vyse and Cecil Coleman

Axminster firm’s mental health awareness campaign

Axminster Tools and Machinery MD Alan Styles with a group of employees and the signed pledge. Picture: AT&M

Climate change strikes: This is what is happening in Axminster

Honiton students protest against climate change. Picture HCC

Rock Choir offers free singing session for dementia carers in Honiton

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists