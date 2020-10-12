Advanced search

MP Neil Parish asked to commit to climate change

PUBLISHED: 20:41 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:41 12 October 2020

Neil Parish. Ref mhh 48 19TI 0358. Picture: Terry Ife

Neil Parish. Ref mhh 48 19TI 0358. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A group of 12 climate action groups have called upon Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish to commit the UK to a greener future by voting today (Monday, October 12) for an amendment by the House of Lords to the Agriculture Bill.

The alliance’s spokesperson, Helena Whitten said: “Neil Parish has an opportunity to demonstrate to his constituents that he is committed to tackling climate change by voting for Amendment 17 to the Agriculture Bill.

“We are adding our collective voice to the call to government to back these amendments from groups such as The WWF; National Trust; RSPB; Woodland Trust; Greenpeace and others. The amendment is an important step requiring government to produce a strategy for the significant reduction of carbon emissions from agricultural and land use activities required in the next decade in order to meet net zero by 2050.”

Tiverton and Honiton Constituency Climate Alliance is made up of 12 groups united by their concern for the environment.

