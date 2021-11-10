A man has been arrested after a climate change protest in Honiton High street this morning (Wednesday, November 10).

The protester sat in the middle of the road with a sandwich board around him bearing the words: "I'm terrified for the future of all children because of the climate crisis" on the front, and "COP, it burns" on the back.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Honiton High Street just after 11am today (Wednesday 10 November) with reports of a man protesting in the road.



"A unit attended but the individual refused to engage with officers and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway.



"A 45-year-old man from Beer remains in police custody."









It's thought the man is part of the 'Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction'. and even issued a press release prior to the event

