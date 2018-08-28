Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Seaton Mayor’s resignation : council reveals the facts

PUBLISHED: 11:32 11 January 2019

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Archant

Cllr Peter Burrows used his position and an unauthorised Twitter account to urge peope to ‘avoid’ a local pub.

Seaton Town Council has revealed the details behind the resignation Mayor Peter Burrows.

He stood down last week after it was revealed he used his position to make an ‘offensive’ remark on social media about a local business.

In an official statement issued today (Friday January 11) the town council says:

“On Monday evening, January 7, at the Seaton Town Council meeting, councillors were advised by Cllr Burrows that he had been involved in an altercation on Facebook which resulted in him referring to himself as Mayor and using a Twitter account named “Seaton TIC” to ask members of the public to ‘avoid’ The Hat micropub.

“However, Mr Gary Millar, proprietor of The Hat, had not been involved in the altercation and was therefore an entirely innocent party.

“Seaton Town Council wishes to make it clear that despite using the term Mayor and using what purported to be a Tourist Information Centre account, Cllr Burrows was not authorised to use his title for personal matters, nor was he authorised to represent the TIC.

“He was acting in a purely private capacity and the council dissociates itself from his actions. Nevertheless, we apologise unreservedly to Mr Millar and The Hat for the impression which Cllr Burrows gave that he was acting on behalf of the council.

“On Monday Cllr Burrows tendered his resignation as chairman and Town Mayor because he recognised that his behaviour had brought his office as Town Mayor and the council into disrepute. The council will now report Cllr Burrows to the Monitoring Officer for breaching our Code of Conduct.

“The council will also be considering a motion at a meeting on Monday January 21, calling for Cllr Burrows to resign as a town and district councillor. The council has also asked Cllr Burrows to close the Twitter account involved and he has done this.

“Seaton Town Council enthusiastically supported the opening of The Hat and recognises the distinctive contribution this attractive, well-run establishment has already made to the town’s life.

“The Council is keen to support the town centre and The Hat is exactly the kind of new business we want to see in Seaton. Mr Millar has conducted himself with dignity throughout this affair and we deeply regret the harm Cllr Burrows attempted to cause to The Hat. We wish it and Mr Millar the very best for the future.”

** Cllr Burrows confirmed to the Midweek Herald that he had stepped down after offering his ‘unreserved apologies’ to the business concerned. He said he would be making a statement to The Herald shortly.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Mayor’s resignation : council reveals the facts

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Axminster Town duo feature in top four of Eastern Division ‘Golden Boot’ race

Lyme Regis Texas Scramble success for lady captain Kathy Briggs and her team

Golf club and ball

Seaton Parkrun success for AVR’s Eleanor Wood

Running

Seaton nurse stole £47,000 from boyfriend’s parents

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists