Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 15:06 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 16 March 2020

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Archant

The collapse of airline Flybe has forced a thriving Honiton business to announce its sudden closure.

Cakes on sale at The Accidental Vegan Cafe.Cakes on sale at The Accidental Vegan Cafe.

The Accidental Vegan Café, which recently secured planning permission to move into the former tourist information centre in Lace Walk car park, will cease trading on May 16.

Owner Petra Bright revealed that her husband, who was employed by Flybe for almost 20 years, had lost his job after the airline announced it had entered into liquidation earlier in the month.

The firm’s collapse has resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs.

Mrs Bright said: “Our world has been shaken and as a consequence our little cafe is no longer a viable venture.

Petra Bright, of The Accidental Vegan Cafe.Petra Bright, of The Accidental Vegan Cafe.

“It breaks my heart to write this but we will closing for good on May 16.”

The news comes just days after Honiton Chamber of Commerce chair Tony McCollum warned that Flybe’s collapse could impact on Honiton’s high street.

Mrs Bright said: “I am very humbled with the support and kind gestures that our customers have shown us over the last few days.

“They are very special people and it has been a privilege to have the café.”

