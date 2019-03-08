Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lions support for youth groups

PUBLISHED: 08:01 19 April 2019

Honiton Lions with local youth group members who received donations. Picture Linda Richards.

Honiton Lions with local youth group members who received donations. Picture Linda Richards.

Archant

Lions’ duck race was a roaring success - raising funds to help local organisations

Cheques totalling £2,700 have been given to local youth groups by Honiton Lions Club.

At a presentation evening, held at the Heathfield Inn, president Jamie Love handed cheques for £150 each to representatives from 18 organisations.

Most of the money came from the profit made at the club's annual duck race held at the Otter Inn, Weston, last August. The remainder came from funds held in The Lions' charity account.

This year's duck race will once again take place at The Otter Inn on Sunday, August 11, and tickets are now on sale.

Profits from this summer's race will be distributed to sight-related charities.

Following the recent floods in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, as a result of cyclone Idai, Honiton Lions have agreed to support the cyclone appeal by making a donation of £200.

To find out more about Honiton Lions Club and its activities during the year - or to enquire about possibly joining - visit the website at https://www.honitonlions.org.uk/index/membership.html

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Axmouth Bridge named amongst UK’s most famous

Axmouth Bridge. Picture Joseph Rogers

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Axmouth Bridge named amongst UK’s most famous

Axmouth Bridge. Picture Joseph Rogers

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton prepare for a ‘special’ Saturday at Portsmouth

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Dack at the double as Seaton ladies defeat champions Budleigh Salterton

Goal!

Easter Saturday point-to-point at Flete Park, Ermington

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race.

Pike hat-trick as Millwey Rise net eight against Honiton Town

Honiton Calf joy for Alfie Gibbins

Honiton RC members at the Honiton Calf meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists