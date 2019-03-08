Lions support for youth groups

Honiton Lions with local youth group members who received donations. Picture Linda Richards. Archant

Lions’ duck race was a roaring success - raising funds to help local organisations

Cheques totalling £2,700 have been given to local youth groups by Honiton Lions Club.

At a presentation evening, held at the Heathfield Inn, president Jamie Love handed cheques for £150 each to representatives from 18 organisations.

Most of the money came from the profit made at the club's annual duck race held at the Otter Inn, Weston, last August. The remainder came from funds held in The Lions' charity account.

This year's duck race will once again take place at The Otter Inn on Sunday, August 11, and tickets are now on sale.

Profits from this summer's race will be distributed to sight-related charities.

Following the recent floods in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, as a result of cyclone Idai, Honiton Lions have agreed to support the cyclone appeal by making a donation of £200.

To find out more about Honiton Lions Club and its activities during the year - or to enquire about possibly joining - visit the website at https://www.honitonlions.org.uk/index/membership.html