Clyst Valley tree project scoops environmental award
PUBLISHED: 15:15 22 May 2019
Archant
The Great Trees in the Clyst Valley project have been awarded the Bicton College Pride of Devon Environmental Award.
The Pride of Devon Awards 2019 were held on May 17 at the vice presidents' pavilion at Devon County Show.
More than 100 people gathered for the annual event to recognise the community heroes from across the county. Project officers Simon Bates and Jon Freeman collected the environmental award, which was supported by Coastal Recycling.
Great Trees in the Clyst Valley helps people in East Devon learn about and plant trees. It also helps people to mitigate the impact of growth by mobilising them to create new woodlands and hedges and restore parkland landscapes.
It is funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and delivered by East Devon District Council.
Jon Freeman, Great Trees in the Clyst Valley Project Officer said: "We are delighted and honoured to receive this prestigious award."
Comments have been disabled on this article.