News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Local groups benefit from Co-op community grant windfall

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:40 AM November 16, 2021
Honiton TRIP helps support people in the community

TRIP Community Transport Honiton - one of the organisations receiving a Co-op grant - Credit: TRIP

Several local organisations are to get an early Christmas present, after the Co-op announced the recipients of its Local Community Fund grants. 

A total of more than £33,000 will be shared between 15 community groups in East Devon. 

They include Colyton Caterpillars Early Education, Dragonflies Preschool Axminster, TRIP in Honiton, Rupert’s Under-Fives Preschool in Seaton, Arc in Axminster, Honiton Primary School PTFA, Seaton Primary, Axminster Community Waffle House and the Honiton-based Devon Freewheelers. 

The money in the Local Community Fund is generated by Co-op members shopping with the Co-op’s businesses. Members also choose the organisations they would like to support.   

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen more Co-op members than ever play an active role in supporting their community by selecting a cause.  

“Our insight has told us that support for mental wellbeing, access to food and education and employment for young people, are key for helping communities as they get back on their feet.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Burglar jailed for drunken late-night raid in Honiton
  2. 2 Three rescued after boat capsizes off Seaton
  3. 3 Antiques fair returns to Exeter Westpoint this month
  1. 4 East Devon salutes all who made ultimate sacrifice
  2. 5 Property of the Week: Sea Tree House, Lyme Regis
  3. 6 Review: Axe Vale Orchestra at Minster Church, Axminster
  4. 7 UK terror threat level raised to severe
  5. 8 Double delight for Beer Albion
  6. 9 Derby day at Tiger Way
  7. 10 Farming community offered support with mental health issues
East Devon News
Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Climate change protester sitting in middle of Honiton High Street

Climate protester blocks Honiton high street

Adam Manning

person
aerial shot of Cranbrook near Exeter

Cranbrook parish boundary review on hold for the next six months

Adam Manning

person
Big Ben in London with the houses of parliament and ornate street lamp Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Electors know the price of freedom is eternal vigilance

Paul Arnott

Logo Icon
The junction where West Hill Road and the B3180 meet

Parish appeal for speed limit extension is turned down

Joe Ives

Logo Icon