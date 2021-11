Several local organisations are to get an early Christmas present, after the Co-op announced the recipients of its Local Community Fund grants.

A total of more than £33,000 will be shared between 15 community groups in East Devon.

They include Colyton Caterpillars Early Education, Dragonflies Preschool Axminster, TRIP in Honiton, Rupert’s Under-Fives Preschool in Seaton, Arc in Axminster, Honiton Primary School PTFA, Seaton Primary, Axminster Community Waffle House and the Honiton-based Devon Freewheelers.

The money in the Local Community Fund is generated by Co-op members shopping with the Co-op’s businesses. Members also choose the organisations they would like to support.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen more Co-op members than ever play an active role in supporting their community by selecting a cause.

“Our insight has told us that support for mental wellbeing, access to food and education and employment for young people, are key for helping communities as they get back on their feet.”