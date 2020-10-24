Shoppers urged to splash out for Seaton school pool

Plans to open Seaton Primary School's swimming pool for community use all year round have received a major boost.

The project to extend public access has been chosen to benefit from the latest round of the Co-op supermarket's Local Community Fund.

Earlier this year the Seaton school took over the independent running of the pool from LED Leisure and is now fundraising, with the help of its active Parent and teachers' Association (PTA), to enable it to open all year round for the local community.

In addition to becoming a community leisure facility, the pool will provide additional swimming lessons for students across the Axe Beacon Federation which includes Colyton Primary, Shute Primary, Kilmington Primary and Seaton Primary.

The latest Co-Op funding will close on October 24 2020. During this phase, Co-op members will be able to choose 'Seaton Primary PTA - Community Swimming Pool' as their local cause to ensure their charity donation is earmarked for the pool.

Every time a member buys selected own-brand products and services, one per cent of the money they spend goes to pre-determined local causes in their community.

Nic George, headteacher at Seaton Primary School, told The Midweek Herald: "We are thrilled that Seaton's swimming pool has been selected for the Co-Op Local Community Fund Scheme. "As school budgets tighten we are very lucky to have a swimming pool facility at Seaton Primary and it will be a big boost to the local community to be able to open it all year round to the public.

"We hope that people will get behind the project by selecting us as their chosen cause and helping our fundraising efforts."

Last year Seaton Primary School PTA benefited from a Co-Op grant of more than £6,500 which funded a new outdoor adventure play area for the school field.

To support the pool people need to be a Co-op member. To do this sign up at: https://membership.coop.co.uk/new-registration

In total Seaton Co-op members, who pay £1 to join, have raised £12,056 for worthy causes this year.Amongst groups to receive donations were The Friends of Seaton Library, Seaton Hospiscare@Home end-of-life nursing service and Axe Vale Canoe Club.