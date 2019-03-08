Co-op helps promote Axminster events

Axminser Co-op manager James West, (left) and Nigel Sadler, of Axminster Heritage Centre , in front of the new Tourist Information board. Picture: Rebecca Green Archant

People can now check out what's happening in Axminster thanks to a local supermarket.

A new notice board, providing information about local events, has been put up outside the town's West Street Co-op store.

A previous board, erected by the town's Tourist Information Centre (TIC), was damaged beyond repair in last year's storms. Axminster Heritage Centre, which now houses the TIC, decided to put up a new one.

It approached the Co-op, which were provided space on its wall nearby.

The new board is on the walkway from the store and car park into Church Street, beside the doctors' surgery.

Store manager James West said: "The Co-op is always willing to support community activities.

Nigel Sadler, manager at Axminster Heritage, said the board would advertise their own activities as well other community events. To display an A4 poster or handbill, people can leave it at the heritage centre, in Silver Street.