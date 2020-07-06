Man stranded by incoming tide near Lyme rescued by helicopter

The coastguard rescue helicopter in action with a lifeboat in Lyme Bay. Picture: RNLI Archant

A man was rescued by coastguard helicopter after being cut off by the tide near Lyme Regis on Saturday (July 4).

Initially Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat was launched, following reports of a walker cut off by the tide at Black Ven east of the town’s harbour.

Two members of the lifeboat crew went ashore in their inflatable X-boat to assist the man.

However, he was later airlifted to safety by the coastguard helicopter, which landed him on the town’s football pitch. He was reported to be unhurt.

The lifeboat volunteers were alerted at 6.09pm and returned to Lyme Regis harbour at 7.50pm.

Yesterday (Sunday) evening the volunteer crew of the Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat launched again following reports of a man cut off by the tide between Lyme Regis and Charmouth.

The man, said to be dressed in black and carrying a rucksack, later disappeared on the cliffs from the view of coastguards ashore and the lifeboat crew.

The lifeboat crew wasstood down, having launched at 6.30pm, and returned to Lyme Regis harbour at 7.40pm.