Advanced search

Man stranded by incoming tide near Lyme rescued by helicopter

PUBLISHED: 09:03 06 July 2020

The coastguard rescue helicopter in action with a lifeboat in Lyme Bay. Picture: RNLI

The coastguard rescue helicopter in action with a lifeboat in Lyme Bay. Picture: RNLI

Archant

A man was rescued by coastguard helicopter after being cut off by the tide near Lyme Regis on Saturday (July 4).

Initially Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat was launched, following reports of a walker cut off by the tide at Black Ven east of the town’s harbour.

Two members of the lifeboat crew went ashore in their inflatable X-boat to assist the man.

However, he was later airlifted to safety by the coastguard helicopter, which landed him on the town’s football pitch. He was reported to be unhurt.

The lifeboat volunteers were alerted at 6.09pm and returned to Lyme Regis harbour at 7.50pm.

Yesterday (Sunday) evening the volunteer crew of the Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat launched again following reports of a man cut off by the tide between Lyme Regis and Charmouth.

The man, said to be dressed in black and carrying a rucksack, later disappeared on the cliffs from the view of coastguards ashore and the lifeboat crew.

The lifeboat crew wasstood down, having launched at 6.30pm, and returned to Lyme Regis harbour at 7.40pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Seaton sex offender jailed

mhs martin irvine

More visitor facilities re-open in Lyme Regis this weekend

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Man stranded by incoming tide near Lyme rescued by helicopter

The coastguard rescue helicopter in action with a lifeboat in Lyme Bay. Picture: RNLI

Cat rehomer celebrates reopening by running cat-shaped route

The route staff from Honiton Cats Protection ran. Picture: Honiton Cats Protection

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton sex offender jailed

mhs martin irvine

More visitor facilities re-open in Lyme Regis this weekend

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Man stranded by incoming tide near Lyme rescued by helicopter

The coastguard rescue helicopter in action with a lifeboat in Lyme Bay. Picture: RNLI

Cat rehomer celebrates reopening by running cat-shaped route

The route staff from Honiton Cats Protection ran. Picture: Honiton Cats Protection

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Man stranded by incoming tide near Lyme rescued by helicopter

The coastguard rescue helicopter in action with a lifeboat in Lyme Bay. Picture: RNLI

Somerset Rebels to relive 2015 Rye House Rockets clashes

Action from a previous meeting between Somerset Rebels and Rye House Rockets (pic Colin Burnett)

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Devon Cricket League re-start from the view of the team captain

Picture: Thinkstock

Government report on climate change to guide East Devon strategy

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins