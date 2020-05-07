Dog dies after falling from cliffs at Beer

A dog died after falling from cliffs at Beer yesterday (Wednesday, May 6).

Coastguards from the village and a unit from Lyme Regis were alerted at around 11.30am after the a white Chihuahua called Gladys was reported missing.

On arrival both teams set up their cliff rescue equipment. This enabled two coastguard officers to safely go to the cliff edge and see if the dog could be located.

At the same time, officers were also sent down on to the beach.

On arrival at the base of the cliff, some 90 metres below, the missing dog was located but she had not survived the fall.

The two officers carried the dog to Branscombe and she was then returned to her owners.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the owners who rightly called the coastguard rather than putting themselves at risk.

“Please keep your dog on a lead when walking on or near the cliffs.”