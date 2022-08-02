Coffee, cakes and crafts raise £800 for Hospiscare

A coffee morning and tabletop sale in Honiton has raised £800 for Hospiscare – with further money still coming in.

The event on Tuesday, July 26 was organised by Lyn Dyer, Sue Anthony and Aziza Godfrey, the managers of Firstport retirement flats in Tremain Close, Fairfield Gardens and Homelace House. Residents made cakes, savouries, marmalades, crafts and knitted items to sell.

Fundraising stall at coffee morning

Pam Joy, Pat Wakeman, and Cathy Badley, the 'Magpies', with their jewellery stall

The Otter Vale Friends of Hospiscare ladies known as The Magpies, who mend and upcycle jewellery, also had a stall at the event, along with local crafters Christine Thompson and Wendy Chaffey, who make items such as quilts, cushions and reversible dresses to sell in aid of Hospiscare.

Textiles stall run by local crafters for Hospiscare

The majorettes troupe Honiton Twirlstars, led by Dawn Endicott, provided entertainment with a demonstration of their skills.

Toni Hiscocks, area fundraiser for Hospiscare, said “Fundraising events like these are magical, bringing people together. I would like to thank all those involved and who gave their time, donations or simply went along and supported the event, such a great achievement – all the residents worked so hard but special mention to the three House managers for bringing everyone together.”

Two of Broadhembury Village Hall trustees, David Brooks and Angela Phillips, with Hospiscare area fundraiser Toni Hiscocks



A further £800 was presented to Hospiscare on Thursday, July 28 by the trustees of Broadhembury Village Memorial Hall. The money was raised through a community quiz organised by the members and trustees.

Hospiscare is now appealing to individuals, groups of friends, community groups and businesses to hold fundraising coffee mornings during September. These have been taking place every September for six years and have raised £85,000 for the charity.

Toni said: “In the last year, Hospiscare has seen a 15 per cent rise in patients and we are caring for more people than ever before. Having remained open throughout the pandemic, Hospiscare is still delivering care to some of the most vulnerable people in our local community, but it costs £22,794 every day just to keep our vital services going.”

Anyone who signs up for the Hospiscare Coffee Morning fundraising campaign, via the website, will receive a pack containing all the information they need, including games, recipes and bunting. They can also set up a fundraising page via the Hospiscare website.

Ideas for the events include workplace Bake Off competitions, cake raffles, cake decorating competitions and coffee-themed quizzes.