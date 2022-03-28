Coffee morning for Ukraine unites village in generosity

The coffee morning in Colyford for Ukrainian refugees - Credit: Contributed

A coffee morning and raffle in Colyford on Saturday, March 26 raised £1,400 for Ukrainian refugees.

The event at the Memorial Hall was organised by the Friends of the village church, St Michael’s Chapel-of-Ease, supported by the church’s own committee.

Local businesses donated prizes for the raffle and local residents made cakes.

In addition to the money raised, which is being sent to the Disasters Emergency Committee, many people brought donations of essential items for the people of Ukraine. Local resident Katherine Sharp has been delivering them to a collection point in Exmouth for transport to the Moldovan and Romanian borders with Ukraine.

The event attracted around 120 people, including many from Colyton, Seaton and Musbury.

Mary-Gay Bremridge from the Friends group said she wanted to thank everyone who supported the event, saying it was ‘a huge effort to which the whole village responded most generously’.

She said: “The Friends are very grateful to so many local businesses for their generous gifts for the raffle and, also, to the Committees of the Memorial Hall and the Colyford Village Residents Association for their help.”

