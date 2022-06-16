News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
New coffee shop at Honiton Station

Adam Manning

Published: 11:20 AM June 16, 2022
east devon

Andrew Ardley (SWR), Jonathan Hill, Rachel Edmunds and Goncala Felix (Wilson and Bay Coffee Club), Tim Mears (SWR), Councillor Jenny Brown (Honiton Town Council). - Credit: Martin Long.

A coffee shop at Honiton Station has re-opened after the covid pandemic.

The new business, run by Wilson and Bay Coffee Club, was officially opened yesterday, (June 15) by Andrew Ardley, Regional Development Manager for South Western Railway (SWR), and the chairman of the local station adoption group, Martin Long.

On-board catering has not been available on local trains since 2020. So the new station will benefit all rail users and offers a wide range of beverages available, plus a selection of pastries, freshly prepared baguettes and sausage rolls among other goodies.

The opening hours include 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Final opening hours depend on demand.

The Friends of Honiton Station, Martin Long, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan, Rachel and their colleagues to Honiton Station. The new Wilson and Bay coffee shop will be a great addition to our wonderful station. Passengers have been asking for some time now for such a facility to be opened. We are grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to bring this about, and we wish the new business every success.”


East Devon News
Honiton News

