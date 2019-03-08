Advanced search

'Oversight' led to coins bouncing off car windshields during Honiton hot pennies ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:05 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 24 July 2019

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8854. Picture: Terry Ife

An 'oversight' led to dozens of copper coins raining down on parked vehicles at Honiton's annual hot pennies ceremony, the town's mayor has said.

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8855. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8855. Picture: Terry Ife

Councillor John Zarczynski said he would work with town crier Dave Retter to ensure notices are put out for motorists, ahead of next year's event.

Coins bounced off the windscreens of cars parked in the High Street, directly below one venue which threw coins to a large crowd of spectators.

Mr Zarczynski said the ceremony has been running in Honiton since long before the creation of the car.

He said: "In this particular instance, it probably did not enter anyone's mind that there were vehicles there.

"This ceremony has been held in Honiton for 798 years.

"This event was here before cars were even invented. I sincerely hope there was no damage and as mayor, I will have words with the town crier.

"This was an oversight."

