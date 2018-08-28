Axminster shop’s festive window display wins £500

Naomi Eden, of Collate, is presented with her cheque by Shane Morgan, accompaniied by Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin. Picture Cindy Furse. Archant

Collate named winner of the town’s Christmas window contest which attracted some 40 entries

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An Axminster shop owner has collected a cheque for £500 after being named winner of the town’s Christmas window competition.

Naomi Eden, of Collate, a relatively new store in Trinity Square, was presented with her prize by Chamber of Commerce chairman Shane Morgan whose organisation jointly funded the contest with the Light up Axminster committee.

Some 40 local shops took part and Naomi said she was ‘chuffed’ to be named the winner with so many other entries and so much effort having been put in.

Other leading contenders for the prize were Acorn Gifts, Reflections Hair and Beauty, Little Bits of Lovely and Wagg ’n’ Purr who all scored highly with the independent judges.

Cindy Furse of Light up Axminster said: “The response was incredible with some exceptional displays coming to the fore.”

Following another year’s fundraising and hard work behind the scenes by Light Up Axminster and countless volunteers, 2018 saw the town’s Christmas lights display extended into South Street and Market Place.

* Collate sells mostly locally sourced and curated range of vintage amd new homewares, art, craft and antiques