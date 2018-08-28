Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster shop’s festive window display wins £500

PUBLISHED: 07:52 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 04 January 2019

Naomi Eden, of Collate, is presented with her cheque by Shane Morgan, accompaniied by Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin. Picture Cindy Furse.

Naomi Eden, of Collate, is presented with her cheque by Shane Morgan, accompaniied by Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin. Picture Cindy Furse.

Archant

Collate named winner of the town’s Christmas window contest which attracted some 40 entries

An Axminster shop owner has collected a cheque for £500 after being named winner of the town’s Christmas window competition.

Naomi Eden, of Collate, a relatively new store in Trinity Square, was presented with her prize by Chamber of Commerce chairman Shane Morgan whose organisation jointly funded the contest with the Light up Axminster committee.

Some 40 local shops took part and Naomi said she was ‘chuffed’ to be named the winner with so many other entries and so much effort having been put in.

Other leading contenders for the prize were Acorn Gifts, Reflections Hair and Beauty, Little Bits of Lovely and Wagg ’n’ Purr who all scored highly with the independent judges.

Cindy Furse of Light up Axminster said: “The response was incredible with some exceptional displays coming to the fore.”

Following another year’s fundraising and hard work behind the scenes by Light Up Axminster and countless volunteers, 2018 saw the town’s Christmas lights display extended into South Street and Market Place.

* Collate sells mostly locally sourced and curated range of vintage amd new homewares, art, craft and antiques

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Aircraft crash lands in field on outskirts of Honiton due to ‘mechanical failure’

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster car fire

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Owners of listed Seaton care home in last-chance saloon to sell - or it could be turned into flats within three years

Manor House in Seaton. Picture: Google Maps

Seaton man denies starting flats fire

Fire engines at the scene in Harbour Road, Seaton. Picture: Chris Carson

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster shop’s festive window display wins £500

Naomi Eden, of Collate, is presented with her cheque by Shane Morgan, accompaniied by Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin. Picture Cindy Furse.

Aircraft crash lands in field on outskirts of Honiton due to ‘mechanical failure’

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Enjoy the Jurassic Coast – but stay safe

The Jurassic Coast, Picture Chris Carson

Christmas tree recycling at Axminster, Honiton and Seaton

Recycle your old Christmas trees this January

Council agrees investment to develop £1.1m innovation building at Exeter Science Park

Preliminary artist impression of the Open Innovation Building. Picture: LHC Design.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists