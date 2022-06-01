News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Time for a bid? Collectable watches up for auction at Chilcotts

Philippa Davies

Published: 8:50 AM June 1, 2022
A pocket watch being auctioned by Chilcotts

A pocket watch being auctioned by Chilcotts

Dozens of collectable watches are among the items being auctioned at Chilcotts’ Jewellery, Watches, Silver and Coins sale on Saturday, June 11. 

There are 56 separate lots, spanning the Victorian era right up to the 1970s, including wristwatches, pocket watches and fob watches. 

Liz Chilcott said: “Trends with watches can be quite unpredictable. At the moment, military watches with black faces are on trend, while ladies’ cocktail watches aren’t popular and are mainly being sold for their gold content. 

A military watch

A military watch

“Despite the move to hi-tech lifestyle watches, traditional mechanical wristwatches are still a desirable accessory."

A Girard-Perregaux watch

A Girard-Perregaux watch


An Omega watch in its case

An Omega watch in its case

Also up for auction are 150 lots of jewellery, coins including gold sovereigns, and 186 lots of silverware. 

This is Chilcotts’ first auction comprising solely this particular range of items, all being offered for sale by private individuals and therefore fresh to market.  

 Viewing at the Dolphin Salerooms in Honiton High Street is from June 8 to June 11 and the sale starts at 10am. 

