Advanced search

May - the FORCE be with you in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 March 2020

The FORCE collection van is coming to Honiton in May. Picture: FORCE

The FORCE collection van is coming to Honiton in May. Picture: FORCE

Archant

FORCE cancer charity is coming to Honiton to collect donations for its shop.

The team will be at the town's Tesco store with its van on Wednesday, May 27, from 11am to 1pm.

They will be collecting clean, undamaged clothing and fabrics; accessories; books; bric-a-brac and toys.

FORCE offers face-to-face support every Friday at Honiton Hospital where it also funds the delivery of chemotherapy to patients from the town and surrounding area.

Its charity shop in Exeter plays a vital part in raising the £1.7 million it needs to raise each year to maintain all the services it provides free of charge to anyone affected by cancer.

FORCE stands for Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre Exeter. An independent charity founded in 1987, it provides help for patients, their families and friends at its support centre in the grounds of the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Its website is www.forcecancercharity.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

May - the FORCE be with you in Honiton

The FORCE collection van is coming to Honiton in May. Picture: FORCE

Honiton Hawks Under-11s enjoy Sunday morning action with Topsham

Rugby ball.

Lyme Regis Gig Club racing season off to ‘flying start’

Lyme women's Tempest gig in action. Picture: LRGC

Lyme lifeboat rescues women anglers cut off by tide

Lyme lifeboat returns the women anglers to the harbour. Picture: RNLI

Honiton’s pack power the key as Kingsbridge are beaten

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24