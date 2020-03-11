May - the FORCE be with you in Honiton

The FORCE collection van is coming to Honiton in May. Picture: FORCE Archant

FORCE cancer charity is coming to Honiton to collect donations for its shop.

The team will be at the town's Tesco store with its van on Wednesday, May 27, from 11am to 1pm.

They will be collecting clean, undamaged clothing and fabrics; accessories; books; bric-a-brac and toys.

FORCE offers face-to-face support every Friday at Honiton Hospital where it also funds the delivery of chemotherapy to patients from the town and surrounding area.

Its charity shop in Exeter plays a vital part in raising the £1.7 million it needs to raise each year to maintain all the services it provides free of charge to anyone affected by cancer.

FORCE stands for Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre Exeter. An independent charity founded in 1987, it provides help for patients, their families and friends at its support centre in the grounds of the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Its website is www.forcecancercharity.co.uk