News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Frying pan that came out of the fire and into memory cafe

Logo Icon

Geoff Banwell

Published: 11:00 AM October 31, 2021
Updated: 11:37 AM October 31, 2021
Sheila Rabjohns

Sheila Rabjohns shared an amazing story about this frying pan - Credit: Contributed

Colyford and Colyton Memory Cafe heard an amazing story told by Sheila Rabjohns at a recent meeting, writes Geoff Banwell.
When she married in 1963, sadly her wedding presents became the victim of a fire and all were destroyed. All that is except one… a frying pan.
Given by Tom and Ivy Richards, Sheila took it with her when she and husband John moved to Southleigh and started a bed and breakfast business.
Sheila explained that three very well known celebrities stayed there. She usually had ten guests and everyone had their eggs fried in this very pan.
It is still used in their Seaton home, not only for eggs but also pancakes.
Sheila shared this story but I was sworn to secrecy over who the famous guests were.
The frying pan, from the amazing Seaton ironmongers Akermans, began its life with Sheila at Jobblehayes and has moved to Seaton via Southleigh. It is still used daily.
The story was one of many shared at the memory cafe with the theme, ‘firsts’.
A guest speaker, an accordionist, a quiz, a singalong, gentle seated exercise and a short film completed a great afternoon.
 

Seaton News
Colyton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Honiton piling on the pressure at Okehampton

Football

Hippos beaten by a penalty at Okehampton

Andrew Symonds

Logo Icon
Honiton's Operation Rudolph

Volunteers unite again to launch Operation Rudolph

Marc Astley

Logo Icon
Jack Thomas

Teacher who threw himself into village life in retirement

Tim Dixon

person
women stood holding coffee

New exhibition for well known local ceramicist

Adam Manning

person