Colyford and Colyton Memory Cafe heard an amazing story told by Sheila Rabjohns at a recent meeting, writes Geoff Banwell.

When she married in 1963, sadly her wedding presents became the victim of a fire and all were destroyed. All that is except one… a frying pan.

Given by Tom and Ivy Richards, Sheila took it with her when she and husband John moved to Southleigh and started a bed and breakfast business.

Sheila explained that three very well known celebrities stayed there. She usually had ten guests and everyone had their eggs fried in this very pan.

It is still used in their Seaton home, not only for eggs but also pancakes.

Sheila shared this story but I was sworn to secrecy over who the famous guests were.

The frying pan, from the amazing Seaton ironmongers Akermans, began its life with Sheila at Jobblehayes and has moved to Seaton via Southleigh. It is still used daily.

The story was one of many shared at the memory cafe with the theme, ‘firsts’.

A guest speaker, an accordionist, a quiz, a singalong, gentle seated exercise and a short film completed a great afternoon.

