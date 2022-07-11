Colyford flower club, have 'blooming' good meeting

The cake being cut by Janet Durrant, Chairman, committee members and special guests, Carol and Judith. - Credit: Sylvia Hibberd.

The Diamond Anniversary of Colyford and District Flower Club was held at Colyford Hall.

42 members came along to the event on Tueaday, July 5, with special guests including Carol Yeo, Area Vice Chairman and Judith Woollven, vice president and minutes secretary.

The anniversary cake was made by Angie Clark Vice chairman and table floral arrangements were made by Vinnie Durston.

Coral Gardener from Bath did six arrangements connected to 60 years, including a large '60' covered in foam and gold ribbon with a red cascade of flowers on the sides.

A spokesperson said: "We were all amused by her tales of her experiences of her life in Flower arranging and she also felt very honoured to be asked to do an arrangement for the memorial service in Westminster Abbey for The late Duke of Edinburgh.

"At the end we were treated to a cup of tea/coffee and a tasty slice of cake.

"New visitors who would like to join us would be very welcome, we meet on the first Tuesday of the month at 2.15pm until 4pm in Colyford Hall."

Ring Janet on 01297 34135 for more information. There is no meeting in August and will resume on September 6.



