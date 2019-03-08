Advanced search

Medieval entertainment at this year's Colyford Goose Fayre

PUBLISHED: 11:59 24 September 2019

Promoting the Goose Fayre at Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Promoting the Goose Fayre at Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

The Colyford Goose Fayre takes place on Saturday, September 28.

The medieval fair begins at 1.30pm with a costume procession, and this will be followed by a programme of traditional entertainment.

There will be Morris dancers, Punch and Judy shows, a medieval dance show, and falconry displays, along with demonstrations of blacksmithing and armoury.

There are also plenty of activities to try out, including circus skills, archery, and fighting on the greasy pole.

The food and drink on offer will include a lamb roast, and stalls selling pancakes, gingerbread, apple pies, cakes and biscuits.

There are also stalls selling traditional crafts.

Cider, ale and elderflower champagne will be available to drink.

The final entertainment of the day is the pretend goose auction at 4.20pm, followed by the curfew at 4.30pm.

The entry fee is the cost of a programme, £4, with no charge for accompanied children. There is free parking in a nearby field.

