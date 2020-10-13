Colyford photographic group members overcome coronavirus barrier to keep their club going

Picture: Colyford and District Photographic Club

The coronavirus lockdown didn’t stop Colyford and District Photographic Club being ‘busy and active’ over the last six months.

When the restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 began, it meant fortnightly meetings at Colyford Village Hall were immediately cancelled.

However, founders of the club David and Margaret Young came up with an ingenious plan to ensure it was business as usual.

They set up a series of photographic ‘isolation challenges’designed to make sure the members’ shutters carried on clicking.

These challenges proved to be important in keeping interest in the club going and gave members a chance to test out their wide range of photographic skills.

The club’s AGM had to be circulated via email or posted to members but it is hoped they will be able to use Zoom software for the next committee gathering.

Now the coronavirus restrictions have been eased, outdoor photographic trips have been arranged for small groups.

Some of the images taken during the lockdown period could be used for a calendar which the club is aiming to complete in time for Christmas 2021.