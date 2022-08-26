Colyford Photography group 'snap' back after pandemic

Members of the Colyford Photographic Club have taken part in this years Natural Seaton Festival.

Following the last two years of Covid restrictions, members of Colyford and District Photographic Club were pleased to take part in this years Natural Seaton Festival 2022, held on Saturday, July 23 and 24.

Committee members along with club members, manned their stall displaying images taken by members and chatted to many interested people enjoying the Festival, who had stopped to enquire about the club and how to join.

A spokesman for the Colyford Photographic Club said: "Over the last season, September 2021 until this July 2022, members have enjoyed an interesting and varied programme of events, inter-club competitions and days out with their cameras, happily almost free of Covid restrictions. Trips to Exmouth and Lympstone proved very popular during late spring and early summer. Many more will be planned for the clubs coming season which runs from September 2022 until July 2023.

"If you would like to find out more about Colyford and District Photographic Club and would like to improve your photography, or simply just to meet and chat with others interested in the art of photography, please come along to the Club's evening meetings.

"New members of all ages and abilities will be made to feel very welcome. If you are very new to photography, we are a teaching club and can help you understand the basics of your camera and how to process your images."

The group meet every 2nd and 4th Wednesday every month. A new programme of events starts on Wednesday 14 September 2022 7.15pm (for 7.30 start) until 9.30pm at Colyford Memorial Hall, Swan Hill Road, Colyford, EX24 6QJ.

For more information, or to join, visit their website at www.colyford-photographic-club.co.uk or phone 077539 11751, or email colyford.photographicclub@gmail.com.