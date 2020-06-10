New Colyton homes given go ahead
PUBLISHED: 08:06 11 June 2020
Archant
Outline planning permission to build 74 new homes in Colyton has been given the go ahead.
The application will see the former CeramTec Factory, on the Sidmouth Road, demolished to make way for the development.
The scheme, put forward on behalf of Homes England, will include a high proportion of two-bedroom homes, and employment space to meet local demands. The scheme will also include affordable houses.
But, there will be a mix of one, two and three-bed apartments and houses that will be of a high-quality design, in keeping with the character of Colyton.
The application said the development would also include a new public green space to the west of the town.
Road access to the site will remain in mostly the same location and will require some minor changes, to make it easily accessible to pedestrians.
The existing office building will be retained and there is a potential for another new employment building, served by 43 car parking spaces.
