Advanced search

New Colyton homes given go ahead

PUBLISHED: 08:06 11 June 2020

New-build houses in England.

New-build houses in England.

Archant

Outline planning permission to build 74 new homes in Colyton has been given the go ahead.

The application will see the former CeramTec Factory, on the Sidmouth Road, demolished to make way for the development.

The scheme, put forward on behalf of Homes England, will include a high proportion of two-bedroom homes, and employment space to meet local demands. The scheme will also include affordable houses.

But, there will be a mix of one, two and three-bed apartments and houses that will be of a high-quality design, in keeping with the character of Colyton.

The application said the development would also include a new public green space to the west of the town.

Road access to the site will remain in mostly the same location and will require some minor changes, to make it easily accessible to pedestrians.

The existing office building will be retained and there is a potential for another new employment building, served by 43 car parking spaces.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Further tributes paid to ‘Mr Axminster’, Alderman Douglas Hull, ahead of his funeral

Former Axminster mayor and councillor Douglas Hull. Ref exb 09-16SH 6444. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Further tributes paid to ‘Mr Axminster’, Alderman Douglas Hull, ahead of his funeral

Former Axminster mayor and councillor Douglas Hull. Ref exb 09-16SH 6444. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Midweek Herald

New Colyton homes given go ahead

New-build houses in England.

Featherstone Hargrave Carroll - Can you help a cricket writer with any information?

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Town say thank you to last season’s kit sponsors

Football on pitch

Feniton ladies have a new manager with Mark Ebdon taking on the role

Cricket latest - Are we likely to see local action any time soon?

Sidmouth Cricket Club Green at The Fortfield
Drive 24