Site identified for affordable homes in Colyton parish

Colyton rooftops - more affordable homes are needed . Picture Barrie Hedges Archant

Colyton and Colyford Community Trust has identified a new site within the parish which could deliver up to 20 much-needed affordable homes.

Members will reveal the location at a public meeting later this month when residents are urged to go along and comment on the proposals.

The discussions will take place at Colyton Town Hall at 7pm on Tuesday, October 29, and the trust says they will focus on a site other than the former CeramTec factory land.

The homes proposed would be to rent and would be for local people.

Trust chairman Dr Charles Hill said: "Although this is at an early stage, good support from the community is now essential before the board can take this forward, initially as a grant funded feasibility study. We hope as many parishioners as possible will come and hear more about what is proposed - this needs substantial support from the community if it is to be taken forward."