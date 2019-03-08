Advanced search

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

PUBLISHED: 11:48 09 September 2019

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

The results of this year's Colyton Carnival have been announced.

Here is how the entries fared.

Class A open tableau - motor drawn

1st: Brunels Workshop, Sidvale CC; 2nd: Kemet, Otters CC

Class B Royalty - East Devon circuit - motor drawn

1st: Sweet Dreams, Ottery St Mary Carnival; 2nd: Mary Had A Little Lamb, Honiton Carnival; 3rd: Seaton Royalty

Class D comic tableau - motor drawn

1st: What's Cooking, Nunsford Nutters, 2nd: Vengabus, Honiton Young Farmers

Class E youth tableau under 18 - open - motor drawn

1st: Scarecrows, Next Generation CC; 2nd: Washed Up - Rubalo CC; 3rd: Mini Heroes For Hire, Junior Reloaded; 4th: Sunshine After The Rain; 5th: The Ark, Cohens CC

Class F open floats decorated length under 30'

1st: It Is What It Is, Ipplepen CC; 2nd: Spooktacular, Budleigh Salterton CC

Class H walking group - open

1st: Spirited, Zem CC

Class J walking group - local - adult

1st: Toy Story, Colyton Rebels; 2nd, Colyford Medieval Goose Fayre; 3rd: The Circus Is In Town, Colyton WI

Class K walking group - local - junior

1st: Landing On The Moon, Colyton Primary School / Colyton Caterpillars; 2nd: Fire And Ice Keepers Of The Crystals, Tizzy's CC

Class M - costume or impersonation on foot - single - over 16

1st: The Amazing Mr Toad, Emily Miller; 2nd: Spangles The Jester

Class M - costume or impersonation on foot - single - under 16

1st: Creatures Of The Deep, Jiggle Junior CC; 2nd: Masquerade - Ruby-Jo Pas, Mini Tizzy's CC; 3rd: Princess Beauty, Jiggle Mini Junior CC / Baby Bumble Bee, Sunshine Stars CC; 4th: Oompa Loompa - Kai Newbery

Class P - mini-floats

1st: Cuthbert, A and A CC; 2nd: Carousel, Sunshine Stars CC; 3rd: The Open Road, Bubbles CC

Cups

Ron Bishop Carnival Trophy - Best Overall Entry

Brunels Workshop, Sidvale CC

Reece Strawbridge Cup - Best Local Float

What's Cooking, Nunsford Nutters

Southleigh Fayre Cup - Best Walking

Landing On The Moon, Colyon Primary School / Colyton Caterpillars

Irene Hill Plate - Best Music In Procession

Brunels Workshop, Sidvale CC

Theatre Group Cup - Most Entertaining Entry

What's Cooking, Nunsford Nutters

