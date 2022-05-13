Revamped Colyton charity store is a one stop prom shop

A Colyton charity shop is giving students the chance to bag some prom bargains this May.

On Thursday, (May, 19) The Lantern, in Market Place, is holding a special 'prom evening opening' from 5pm to 7pm, with a selection of dresses, suits, shirts and accessories without breaking the 'bank-of-Mum-and-Dad'.

The Charity Shop has recently had a re-vamp and volunteer Helen said: "We had to close to replace a broken window so a group of people used the time to improve the retail area.

“The Lantern has been open for a few years now and we wanted to increase display space for the many quality items the community donate to us."

The charity shop is frequently admired for the range of goods on offer and for the displays produced by volunteers.

More bargain hunters are always welcome at the shop which customers refer to it as a 'real charity shop', 'a treasure trove' and 'Aladdin’s cave'.

The Lantern is run entirely by volunteers and supports the work of St Andrews Church in the town.

It opens from 10am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays and from 10am to 1pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.