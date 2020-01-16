Advanced search

Colyton collision appeal after cyclist left with life-threatening injuries

PUBLISHED: 08:19 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:25 23 January 2020

Archant

Appeals for witnesses have been reissued after a cyclist was left with life-threatening injuries when he was caught up in a collision on the New Sidmouth Road at Colyton.

It happened on Thursday, January 16 at around 10.20am. Police said a red Suzuki Jimny was in collision with a black Ford Fiesta and the Jimny also collided with a cyclist travelling in the opposite direction.

The cyclist, man in his 60s, was taken to Exeter hospital before being airlifted to Derriford in Plymouth.

Police said he had sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the collision but had left prior to police arrival.

Please contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting police log number 199 16/01/20.

