Colyton Feoffee Colin Pady’s 50 years’ community service celebrated

Colyton Feoffee’s chairman Colin Chesterton presents Colin Pady with a certificate to mark 50 years service. Picture Sarah Charman. Archant

Fifty years of public service by one of Colyton’s most prominent residents was celebrated this week.

Colin Pady’s with wife Val who was presented with a bouquet. Picture Sarah Charman. Colin Pady’s with wife Val who was presented with a bouquet. Picture Sarah Charman.

Colin Pady became a member of the town’s historic Chamber of Feoffees on September 8, 1970,

On the ame date on Tuesday colleagues commemorated his half century of community work with a surprise presentation, following their regular, socially distanced, monthly meeting.

The Chamber of Feoffees was established in 1546 with a Royal Charter from King Henry Vlll.

Presenting Mr Pady with a signed certificate, marking his 50 years, Feoffees’ chairman Colin Chesterton, congratulated him on his remarkable record of public service to the parish of Colyton, which he was still continuing to serve both as a Feoffee and a parish councillor. The chairman also presented Mr Pady with three pictures of Colyton and a celebratory cake made by Feoffee’s wife Sam Underdown.

He said the Chamber would also like to give him a tree of his choosing to plant in the community woodland, hopefully at a public planting ceremony in the autumn.

Mr Pady thanked colleagues for their generosity which he said was much appreciated and said he would be very pleased to choose a walnut tree.

He said it had been a great privilege to serve the community for so many years and he would endeavour to continue to do so.

He recalled he had been proud to replace Sir Alec Zealey in 1970. Since his appointment he had worked with seven Bailiffs.

Recalling notable events in his 50 years of service, Mr Pady said he remembered particularly the building of a new town hall kitchen in 1985 which had replaced the cramped, dark facilities that had previously existed under the stage.

He also recalled the days when smoking was commonplace and how much better meetings were now that it had been banned in public spaces.

He added that he had enjoyed his three stints as chairman in 1991, 2001 and again in 2013 when the Chamber had taken the historic step of appointing its first lady Bailiff.

The Chamber also presented Colin’s wife, Val, with a bouquet for her loyal support of Colin throughout his years of service